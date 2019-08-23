Whether you're currently in the throws of wedding planning or you're years away from walking down the aisle, you should know — everyone and their mother is going to have an opinion about the makeup you wear when you eventually do. Now, we're not suggesting you listen to any of those opinions. We think the words, "It's my wedding," should be on constant repeat. But we do recommend you take some advice from wedding makeup artists, because they're the ones who have the experience that matters.
When you get down to brass tacks, the essentials of a bridal makeup look are simple: foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter — plus the add-ons that keep everything from running down your face when you're twirling around the banquet hall at your reception. We asked a few seasoned makeup artists to give us a simple rundown of the products they recommend all brides use on their wedding day. We're talking the makeup that will really hold up and still keep your face fresh and glowy for hours. Find the pro's guide to the essentials, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.