7 Brides Reveal Their DIY Wedding Day Makeup Routines

Your wedding day is arguably the most photographed day of your life, and getting your makeup wrong can be an expensive and often upsetting mistake. While many women rely on a professional makeup artist for the big day, having booked in for countless trials beforehand, more and more are opting to create their own looks. And with 26 million results for 'wedding makeup' on YouTube, and a further 7 million posts on Instagram, nailing it yourself is getting easier.
Ahead, seven women lift the lid on how they did their own wedding makeup, including the products they used and the top tips they swore by for getting it right.