7 Gorgeous Fall Wedding Makeup Ideas That Are Anything But Boring

May and June may be popular months for tying the knot, but the fall season is undoubtedly one of the best times to have a wedding. The brisk weather means you don't have to worry about your makeup melting or hair frizzing and, depending on where you live, you could have the dreamiest backdrop of orange and red leaves. Plus, fall bridal beauty trends are so darn beautiful.
With fresh trends on the horizon, and more room to play with darker colors, brides tend to choose from a larger pool of ideas for their makeup. Finding that inspiration can be difficult — especially when you have an entire wedding to finish planning while trying to enjoy the last days of the summer — so we're here to help.
We've rounded up our favorite fall bridal looks from Instagram, both new trends and classic looks, ahead.