8 Timeless Wedding Hairstyles For The Fall Bride

If you're a bride-to-be planning a fall wedding, you're probably feeling the pressure right about now. Whether your date is in early September or at the tail end of November, there are likely a few last-minute boxes that need to be checked, like deciding on the party favors and planning what your hair will look like when you say "I do." While ordering 200 monogrammed cookies is a simple task you can delegate to your mom or a wedding planner, your bridal hairstyle is something you'll want to handle yourself.
After months of planning, you probably already have a Pinterest board of hair inspiration. So, the next step is a dry-run with your wedding-day stylist. You'll want to live with the piece-y half-up hairstyle or braided bun for a full day to make sure the look really feels like you — and that it lasts for longer than 30 minutes. To help spark your excitement, we've rounded up several simple wedding hairstyles perfect for a fall bride. Click through to find inspiration for your rehearsal dinner, reception, or the walk down the aisle.