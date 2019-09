8 Timeless Wedding Hairstyles For The Fall Bride

If you're a bride-to-be planning a fall wedding , you're probably feeling the pressure right about now. Whether your date is in early September or at the tail end of November, there are likely a few last-minute boxes that need to be checked, like deciding on the party favors and planning what your hair will look like when you say "I do." While ordering 200 monogrammed cookies is a simple task you can delegate to your mom or a wedding planner, your bridal hairstyle is something you'll want to handle yourself.