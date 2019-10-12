If you're a bride-to-be planning an autumn or winter wedding, you're probably feeling the pressure right about now. Whether your date is in early November or at the tail end of December, you likely have a few last minute boxes that need to be checked off before saying "I do." While ordering 200 monogrammed cookies can be delegated to family or friends, your bridal hairstyle is something you'll want to handle yourself.
You already have a collection of hair inspiration, so the next step is to pick one to take on a dry run. You'll want to live with your chosen hairstyle for a full day to make sure the look really feels like you — and that it lasts. To help spark your excitement, we've rounded up several simple wedding hairstyles perfect for said trial. Click through to find inspiration for your rehearsal dinner, reception, or the walk down the aisle.