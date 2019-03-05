Chanel Just Served Up The Dreamiest Half-Up Bridal Hair

When scrolling through bridal hair looks, it's easy to pin the top contenders into two camps — up or down — and then proceed to agonize over which vibe most represents you. Am I a boho bride? A classic bride? A sexy bride? A minimal bride? You can take a Buzzfeed quiz (or 10) to figure out where you land, or you can find your sweet spot somewhere in the middle with a half-up hairstyle that manages to look romantic and modern all at once.
A far cry from the messy, clipped-up versions of the '90s, Hollywood's biggest stylists are proving that half-up hair can be deliberate and chic — and practically made for a walk down the aisle. For one, the style ensures your hair is off your face for better pictures, but it still looks romantic and free flowing. It also begs for bling in the form of sparkling hair accessories, veils, and tiaras.
To augment our ever-growing Pinterest board of half-up looks that toe the line of pretty and cool, we talked to celebrity hairstylists Bridget Brager and Vernon François. They share their tips on how to score a half-up look fit for a bride, coupled with the dreamiest photo inspiration to bring to your stylist, ahead.