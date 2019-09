"Heat and moisture can be your worst enemy and wreck your makeup on a hot day," Myiesha Sewell , a Sephora beauty director, says. "But, surprisingly, they can be your best friend when you’re 'reblooming' your makeup." Reblooming? We could get into that. "Since most products are made up of pigment and some type of liquid or cream, by 'reblooming' your makeup, you’re simply reactivating ingredients with the addition of moisture and/or heat, restoring it to the way it was when you first put it on."