Confessions Of Blake Lively's Makeup Artist

"Looking back, it was interesting because the first and only work in my portfolio was the cover of Italian Vogue and a 20-page fashion story with Steven Meisel — literally, nothing else. I was in a cubicle, working in an office, and 20 minutes later, I was doing Kate Moss's makeup. Then a couple weeks later, I was doing the cover of Italian Vogue. Because of how fast my career took off, I never really had time to learn the dos and don'ts of the business — I didn't know where to stand on set or how I was suppose to present my makeup to a client — so I just followed my instincts. Actually, I think my innate punky, I-don't-give-a-shit attitude help me, because I took more risks than I would have if I had considered what I should be afraid of."