The Most Amazing Halloween Makeup Looks — & The Products You Need To Copy Them

Whether you're into faux flesh wounds or partial to a look with lots of glitter, a lot of effort and makeup goes into creating a killer Halloween costume. In the past, you might've watched YouTube tutorials and tried your best to recreate what was on the screen, but somehow, your red eyeshadow acting as dried blood turned patchy before the party. And it was likely because you didn't use the right products.
But this year, you won't mess up your makeup, because we've rounded up five impressive looks from Instagram and included the exact products that were used to create them. From a gold-foil skeleton that only takes paper and paint, to a cool take on a Ouija board that'll require a little more artistry, there's inspiration for a range of skill sets ahead.