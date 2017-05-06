You Never Knew This About Laura Mercier (The Person)

Products aside, are there any other career highlights that you’re really proud of?

"Making my brand was a big turn for me; it was harder than I expected in terms of workload. For many years, I continued being a freelance makeup artist and doing the product, and doing the promotion of the brand. However, I don’t regret it and, looking back, I am so lucky and privileged that I have been able to create my own product. I’m more proud of the actual work rather than just having my name on a product. If it had been another name, I would have not cared. The most important thing is that I was involved in the making of it, which was a different learning experience and a different way to express myself."