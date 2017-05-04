Inside My Makeup Bag: Laura Mercier

Social media has really impacted the industry over the past few years. Which of the other ways it has evolved excite you?

The last 10 years have been quite quick at changing. Social media is definitely the big deal. People taking videos, becoming vloggers and bloggers and influencers, which is wonderful because you have this impartiality that didn’t exist before ­– now it belongs to everyone. Everybody is entitled to speak for it, sometimes not in the most expert way, which is the bad side of the story. But sometimes with a very candid and objective look which is very interesting, giving different interpretations that a brand might not think of. This is real people talking about it. It will never go back. That for me is the biggest change. Even people who want to pay an enormous amount on advertising campaigns, that’s not going to make the thing become successful, just because of that.