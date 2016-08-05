These days, people are finding ways to contour with just about anything — foundation, highlighter, even stiletto heels. But don't worry, we're not about to tell you it's time to start contouring with forks (although, yep, there's a bunch of Instagram posts showing how to do just that). Instead, the new way to contour your cheekbones has actually been around for 40 years, and it involves an item you're probably pretty familiar with: blush.
The technique, originally created by famed '70s makeup artist Way Bandy, who called it "color glow," has been given new life and a new name: draping. Draping involves brushing your blush from your temples down to the apple of your cheeks in a C-shaped formation. The result is a lifted effect, which gives the illusion of higher, sharper cheekbones.
When we first saw the method in action at a recent launch event for the Marc Jacobs Air Blush Soft Glow Duo, it was like everything we ever knew about blush was being thrown out the window. We've always started at the apples and worked our way outward — have we been doing it totally wrong?! According to Gilbert Soliz, global makeup artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty, when you start from the temples, you ensure that too much color doesn't end up concentrated on the fullest part of your cheeks — everything gets evenly dispersed and follows the natural bone structure. Genius.
Our very own editorial assistant, Sam Sasso, has been draping since learning of the technique and it has quickly become a part of her daily makeup routine. "Before, I would only apply blush to the apples of my cheeks and it made my face look rounder," she says. "Now, my blush is a lot more subtle — even though it's covering more territory."
Check out Sasso modeling draping. By sweeping her blush from her temples down to the center of her cheeks, she creates a lifted illusion that complements her bone structure. You're good to leave it at that or you can go in with bronzer after to further sculpt (Sasso normally does this). Either way, we'll take contouring with blush over doing it with knives any day.
