You Don't Have To Be A Theater Kid To Love This Beauty Brand

Mi-Anne Chan
If you were a theater kid in high school, you probably remember Kryolan. You'd slap on a bit of the brand's red pigment as blush, then top it off with setting powder before busting a move in your school's production of A Chorus Line. Then you'd go back to your MAC and Maybelline.
Despite being a stage and film-set staple for over 70 years, Kryolan has stayed relatively under-the-radar, so it's not surprising if you haven't stumbled upon any of its offerings. But it's worth seeking them out for your regular, non-theatrical life because — spoiler alert — they seriously perform.
Ahead, check out eight products that will hold up just as well at weekend brunch as they will under the brightest, most unforgiving lights.

