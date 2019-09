Confessions Of Blake Lively's Makeup Artist

"My formula for Blake's makeup is pretty simple. We both look at makeup as paint — it's all about the color and the texture — and she's not sensitive about what I put on her face. It could be $2 or $100. To start, I'll use my Kristofer Buckle Triplicity Foundation Stick in the shade Medium Warm. Then I use my warming power in both shades, light and deep, to highlight and define her bone structure. I'll contour her nose very lightly, then her cheekbones and sides of her forehead. I use my Brow Champion Pomade in Blonde to fill in and lift her brows. I use a lot of different eyeshadows on Blake. Same goes for her lips, but one of my go-to's is my Cashmere Slip Lipstick in the shade Bardot , which is a no-brainer because it's a pink she really likes. I'll usually use my Light Enhancing Duo as a highlight, down the centre of her nose and on her cheekbones. I mean, sometimes we will go more bold, but that's an easy look that we know will work. Blake's gorgeous, and doesn't need a lot of makeup. It's not just her face that's stunning, Blake just really radiates beauty in a visceral way — she's sunshine."