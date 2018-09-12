10 Beauty Products We Saw In Every Backstage Kit During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and beauty wise, there's a lot to unpack. We admit that during some seasons it's tough to find anything interesting to discuss about leggy 18-year-olds walking the runway in slip gowns, low ponytails, and Chapstick, but this week was different.
The looks felt special this season with things like flowers spilling out of the hair and gold glitter dusted over lids, lips, and eyebrows. And because we were feeling inspired by everything happening on the runway, we wanted to know just how we could bring the freshest looks into our everyday lives. Specifically, what exact moisturizer gave Bella Hadid that glow? And how much will it cost to expedite the shipping?
To find out, we chatted with the makeup artists backstage who brought the beauty looks to life for all their makeup and skin-care secrets. From Prabal Gurung to Proenza Schouler, we rounded up 10 holy grail products that were used at every single show. From a $7 lip balm (used as highlighter), to the $85 Tom Ford palette that artists can't stop gushing about, we have your full model-approved makeup kit, ahead.
