Proenza Schouler Returned To New York, Brought With It A Must-Have Dress

It's not often a designer, or design duo, reminds you of where you come from. Or the fact that clothes have the power to do that at all. Pardon the identity crisis, but there's just something spiritual about a new silhouette or textile that you could instantly see yourself in. For spring 2019, we've seen a lot of designers struggle to find their signature — their shtick that becomes so ubiquitous it eludes Instagram and trickles down to fast-fashion and into our closets. Think: straight to DVD, but in a good way, and Proenza Schouler did just that. The designers sent six dresses of the same shape down a singular runway — and we're calling its influence now.