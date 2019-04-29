Skip navigation!
Best Facial Moisturizers
Beauty
May's Best Beauty Finds On Amazon
by
Megan Decker
More from Best Facial Moisturizers
Beauty
Glossier Just Dropped A New Skin-Care Gem — & It's A Two-In-One
Megan Decker
Apr 29, 2019
Beauty
9 Neck Creams That Actually Make A Difference
Erika Stalder
Apr 13, 2019
Beauty
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Almost Over — But Don't Miss These Last...
Megan Decker
Apr 6, 2019
Beauty
What
Is
A Blind Pimple — & How Do You Get Rid Of It?
It's a conspiracy theorist's favorite catchphrase: The biggest threats are the ones you can't see. On a slightly less troubling note, the paranoiac's
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The 5 Biggest Skin-Care Trends To Invest In This Spring
If there's ever a perfect time to up your skin-care game, it's the beginning of April. According to the calendar (though not necessarily the forecast),
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Under-$15 Skin-Care Buys That Are Just As Good As The Pricey Stuff
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's W...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Us
Beauty
Amazon Just Launched Its First Skin-Care Line — & Everything Is U...
Amazon Prime shoppers are savvy. If you're one of them, you probably appreciate the fact that you can add a pack of toilet paper and a luxury lash serum
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Clean New Beauty Products From Target You
Have
To Try
Back in 2017, Target made a strategic power move by stocking its already-primo shelves with natural, cruelty-free, and vegan beauty products. If you're a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Even Out Your Skin Tone Once & For All
One of the most common skin-care woes we hear from both readers and friends is an uneven complexion — more specifically, those dark spots left over from
by
Us
Beauty
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Launches You Need To Buy In 2019
In 2017, the consumer and retail research firm NPD Group reported that, after years of being the most slept-on category in beauty, skin care was making a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Favorite Skin-Care Brand Just Launched A New...
The honeymoon phase and the royal baby she's currently in the process of growing might play a part, but I'm calling it: Meghan Markle's smooth, dewy skin
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Os...
It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Moisturizers Our Editors Swear By For Their Dry Winter Skin
It’s a cold, cold world out there right now, with temperatures in the Midwest dipping past Antarctic levels and polar vortexes fast becoming the new
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
8 New Drugstore Body Lotions You Need To Get Your (Dry) Hands On
Dry skin season is officially upon us. And when those sandpaper-y patches make their presence known (and they will, if they haven't already), you're going
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Hydrating Serums That Will Make People Ask How Much Water You D...
Merely drinking enough water to sustain life is no longer enough: The state of being well-hydrated now carries insurmountable social weight. If public
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
8 Hydrating Balms For When Your Skin Is Basically Sandpaper
There are some things about winter that are cute — wool sweaters, fuzzy earmuffs, a coating of fresh snow spotted from the comfort of your bedroom
by
Mishal Cazmi
Beauty
19 Ways To Spend A $50, $75, & $100 Sephora Gift Card
Free money is the best kind, which is why shopping with a gift card is the closest most of us will ever come to nirvana. If you left the holidays with a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 Ways To Cure Holiday Hangover Skin — According To Celeb Facialists
The entire holiday season — basically the whole month of December and the countless cranberry vodkas that came with it — was a tolerance buildup to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How Going On Antidepressants For The First Time Changed My Skin
In 2014, after a particularly tough breakup, I started taking antidepressants for anxiety and OCD. I'd struggled with my mental health since around 2010,
by
Rebecca Fearn
Beauty
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Buys Our Editors Always Recommend
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Why Moisturizers That Come In Jars Are My Personal Hell
There was a time in my life where I was young and carefree and did reckless things. I kissed strangers. I stayed out until the sun came up. I disappointed
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
I Tried $275 Worth Of Sephora Collection Makeup — & Here's W...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
These Eye Creams Are Like Coffee For Your Face
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Us
Beauty
We Tried $3,338 Worth Of Skin Care — & This Was The Best Of 2018
If 2018 turned out anything like '80s science fiction promised, we'd have immersive computer-generated realities and robot law enforcement instead of
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Under-$20 Skin-Care Buys You Need This Winter
It's that time of the year when no amount of scarf-face wrapping can really protect you from the whipping winds that attack you on your way to work. And
by
Us
Beauty
CVS Is Having A Sweet Buy-One-Get-One-Free Sale On All Things Bea...
In theory, shopping at CVS is supposed to be quick and easy, which is why it's so frustrating when you run in after work just to pick up a bottle of Advil
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We Tested The 15 Buzziest Face Masks Of 2018 — & This Was The Cle...
When something is off with your skin, a good face mask can put you back on the right track in a matter of minutes. The bigger headache comes with finding
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Wanted To Hate Goop — But The Skin Care Made Me Glow
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, has earned a certain reputation since its launch a decade ago, due in part to its approach to wellness that
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
We Tried $494 Worth Of Eye Cream — & This Was The Clear Winner
With a laundry list of deadlines, the impending (and expensive) doom that is gifting season, and total darkness at 4 p.m., you're probably feeling pretty
by
Megan Decker
More Stories
