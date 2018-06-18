The Low-Maintenance Hair Trend That Ruled The MTV Movie & TV Awards

We knew that low ponytails were going to be big in 2018, but we never expected for the trend to take over the red carpet the way it did at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The style proved to be as versatile as it is chic, with seven different celebrities putting their own spin on the classic pull-back.
Some opted for a tight and polished look, including the show's host, Tiffany Haddish, and This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who sported a super-long, 18-inch ponytail down her back. Others let their updos take on a more piece-y, undone finish, like Katherine Langford, who accessorized her pony with a huge black tulle bow, and Olivia Munn, who wore the loosest pony of the night, delicately secured with a sophisticated gold claw clip.
Ahead, find all the low ponies from the red carpet, along with some expert tips and tricks to achieving the style on your own. Because with the heat wave that's upon us, we're all about that updo.