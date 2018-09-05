The Raddest New Fall Makeup To Pick Up Now

Like the oversized plaid blazer you wear with bike shorts during a September heatwave and over a maxi dress at Sunday brunch when the brisk air finally rolls around, the makeup we're drooling over at the moment knows no season.
We're not choosing our lipsticks based on what Pantone color is on-trend, but instead picking formulas that are matte and moisturizing, in shades that we can see ourselves throwing in our bags all year long. And luckily for us, the newest makeup on the market is just that: wearable, dependable, and totally free of pumpkins on the packaging.
We scoured the recent arrivals at Ulta Beauty for everything that's fresh and shiny and came out on the other side with a virtual shopping cart brimming with the makeup equivalent of a plaid blazer. So, wether you're intrigued by a $9 cream blush that wears just as well as Cloud Paint or the ribbed mascara everyone's raving about, you'll find all the fall makeup you need, ahead.
