Every Body Product You Need To Smell Like A Walking PSL

Your mind plays tricks on you in September. For all intents and purposes, it's still summer(ish) and you're pulling your hair into a ponytail the second you step outside in an attempt to survive the damp humidity. But then, you reach the crosswalk, and you're standing next to a girl sipping something burnt-orange out of a Starbucks cup brimming with whipped cream, and you realize: Pumpkin Spice season is upon us.
We're not here to shame the eager fans who flocked to Starbucks this morning for a pump of artificial pumpkin in their cold brew. No, we get the appeal — sweet, cinnamon-y, somewhat nostalgic — and we're down to lay on that pumpkin butta thick this season. We're here for wearing an exfoliating face mask that resembles the gooey innards of a jack-o'-lantern and coating our legs with pumpkin marshmallow lotion. Heck, we'll even trade our powdery floral deodorant for cinnamon-spiced pits — 'tis the season.
You can find every seasonally-apropos body product you need to transform into a walking shrine to the PSL, ahead.
