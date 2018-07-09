We Followed Mandy Moore To Paris Couture — & It Was A Dream

If we can glean anything from this year's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, it's that Hollywood celebs have mastered the romantic French-girl aesthetic— or, at least their L.A.-based glam squads have it down. Though there were many memorable couture moments, Mandy Moore just might have topped them all with three days of stunning beauty looks that turned heads at every single show.
Ahead, see exactly how an A-list star and her elite team of L.A. beauty experts prepare to masterfully take over Paris. Check out the full diary, and catch plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets, must-have beauty products, and coveted styling tricks from the pros, ahead.