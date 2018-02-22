6 Of The Biggest Street Style Trends To Try Now

More than ever before, the power wielded by influencers and bloggers means that, often, the sartorial tricks played out on the streets of fashion month are as influential as the collections designers present each season. Once a piece has the seal of approval from Copenhagen's coolest, or New York's savviest dressers, it can exponentially increase brand sales and ripple down to the high street, shaping the items we'll be wearing year-round.
London Fashion Week may be over, but with Milan in full swing and Paris to come, there's still plenty of inspiration to be found. Global fashion search platform Lyst has been accumulating data which reveals the most sought-after pieces seen on the streets and front row at AW18 so far. From sweet hair accessories and classic transitional trenches to the sunglasses shape that'll see you through summer, click ahead to find the most in-demand pieces of the season so far, and the women wearing them.