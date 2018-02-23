5 Of The Biggest Street Style Trends To Try Now

More than ever before, the power wielded by influencers and bloggers means that the style tricks played out on the streets of fashion month are as influential as the collections designers present each season. Once a piece has the seal of approval from Copenhagen's coolest or New York's savviest dressers, it can exponentially increase brand sales and ripple down to mass retail, shaping the items we'll ultimately be wearing year-round.
New York and London fashion weeks may be over, but with Milan in full swing and Paris to come, there's still plenty of inspiration to be found. Global fashion search platform Lyst has been accumulating data which reveals the most sought-after street style pieces seen during the fall/winter 2018 season thus far. From classic transitional trenches to the sunglasses shape that'll see you through summer, click on to get your hands on five of fashion's most in-demand items.