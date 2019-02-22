15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Get Your Paws On This Summer

Once a leopard spots its prey, there's simply no stopping it. And apparently, the same goes for the print. Leopard print has, once again, set its sights on the fashion world, and is marking its territory in every genre of clothes, shoes and accessories it can get its paws on. But actually, all feline-related puns aside, there's no denying that leopard print has officially become the pattern of the season — maybe even of the whole year — and now, it's making a move into swimwear.
While animal prints of all kinds are seeing an uptick in the swimwear department, leopard print is making the most noise. From bandeau bikinis to high-cut one-pieces, we can hardly find a swimsuit style that isn't covered in the notorious spots. So next time you're planning a weekend getaway or week-long spring break blowout, don't forget to pack one of the 15 leopard print swimsuits ahead. Trust us when we say, no beachside packing list is complete without one.
