15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Get Your Paws On This Summer

Once a leopard spots its prey, there's simply no stopping it. And apparently, the same goes for the print. Leopard print has, once again, set its sights on the fashion world, and is marking its territory in every genre of clothes, shoes and accessories it can get its paws on. But actually, all feline-related puns aside, there's no denying that leopard print has officially become the pattern of the season — maybe even of the whole year — and now, it's making a move into swimwear