Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Animals
Health News
How To Keep Ticks From Ruining Your Summertime Fun
by
Cory Stieg
More from Animals
Living
It's National Pet Day — Be A Good Human & Treat Your Pals
Elizabeth Buxton
Apr 11, 2019
Movies
Do Baby Elephants Really Sound Like Dumbo?
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Mar 29, 2019
Movies
Dumbo
Changes The Original Movie's Ending For The Good Of Elephant-Kind
Ariana Brockington
Mar 29, 2019
Movies
The Dark True History Of Circus Elephants Makes
Dumbo
Ev...
Elephants can’t fly. Just thought I’d get that out of the way, since I know you were wondering. Unfortunately, it’s in the much sadder, less
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Living
Martha Stewart Just Got Into The Weed Industry — & No, Snoop Dogg...
After years of friendship with Snoop Dogg, it seems that an interest in marijuana has finally rubbed off on Martha Stewart. Yesterday, it was announced
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
The Real Winner Of This Awards Season Is Glenn Close's Dog, Pip
Glenn Close is a living legend, and she collected a Best Female Lead award this weekend at the Independent Spirit Awards (ahead of a potential Best
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Get Your Paws On This Summer
Once a leopard spots its prey, there's simply no stopping it. And apparently, the same goes for the print. Leopard print has, once again, set its sights
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome A New Family Membe...
Today in very important farm animal news, newly engaged couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a new addition to the family. No,
by
Meagan Fredette
Yoga
How Goat Yoga Became A Massive Wellness Trend
If you watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know that Lisa Rinna is always one step ahead of the wellness trends. And on the RHOBH premiere
by
Cory Stieg
Horoscopes
What The Year Of The Pig Means & How To Celebrate It
While the January New Year glow has worn off for many of us, tomorrow marks another opportunity to refresh: the Lunar New Year, or the Chinese New Year.
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
These Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands Go One Step Further
It’s kind of insane that cruelty-free beauty is still a thing. That even despite all the advancements that have been made in the industry as a whole, we
by
Us
Pop Culture
Forget Food Coma — Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Thanksgiving Saving A Ba...
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrated Thanksgiving with her family at her in-laws’ beach house, but instead of relaxing into a hazy pie-induced
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
CoverGirl Is Making A Major Change To Protect Animals
CoverGirl has done it again. The mass makeup company at the forefront of adopting more inclusive representation in makeup ads has forged another
by
Erika Stalder
TV Shows
The World Is A Hot Garbage Fire, So Netflix Literally Made A Movi...
Things are really so bad right now, so some good news: there is a new Netflix series about dogs. If you are asking the question "What else is it about?"
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Work & Money
This Dream Job Pays You $100/Hour To Play With Puppies
I've often joked that my dream job would consist of playing with puppies, and making a livable wage doing so. It's long been established that living and
by
Ludmila Leiva
Shopping
17 Cute Halloween Costumes Your Pet Will Hate
In case you were wondering whether your best friend really, really loves you, this is the time of year to deploy the harmless litmus test known as
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Fashion
Ostrich Feathers Might Be In, But Just How Ethical Are They?
Cardi B is (no surprise) taking Fashion Month by storm. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper started the spring/summer 2019 show season in New York City —
by
Charlotte Gush
Fashion
Los Angeles Just Banned The Manufacturing & Selling Of Fur
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council, led by council members Paul Koretz, Bob Blumenfield, and Mitch O’Farrell, unanimously voted to ban the sale
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
My Dog Was An Instagram Superstar. Here’s How She Changed My Life
For her wedding, which was televised on The Real Housewives of New York, she wore a custom Marchesa gown and a $170,000 diamond necklace. She was a
by
Katie Sturino
Beauty
California Just Became The First State To Ban Sales Of Animal-Tes...
Update: On August 31, six months after Senator Cathleen Galgiani introduced the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, SB 1249, in the California State
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Body Shop Needs Your Help To Stop Animal Testing —
Today<...
Update (August 29, 2018): With just two days to go for The Body Shop to reach its goal of 8 million signatures to the Forever Against Animal Testing
by
Rachel Krause
Spirit
Where Black Cats Got Their Bad Reputation & Why They Don't D...
Among all of the harmless things we as a culture associate with bad luck, the black cat stands out as both one of the most notorious and innocent. As is
by
Sara Coughlin
Fashion
Should Fur Be Banned Outright? The UK Is Considering It
On Sunday, The Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee recommended an outright ban on the sale of fur in the United Kingdom following an
by
Nick Levine
Dedicated Feature
Here’s What Vets Say Every First-Time Dog Owner Should Know
Getting a dog is all about embarking on a brand new, exciting adventure. A big part of that adventure? Plenty of surprises…like, a favorite sandal going
by
Meagan Drillinger
Beauty
How Your Next Mascara Purchase Could Save An Orphaned Animal'...
Update: A year after first encouraging animal lovers everywhere to send in their old mascara wands to help care for thousands of injured and orphaned wild
by
Rachel Krause
Fashion
Faux Fur: Good For Ethics, Bad For The Planet?
Anti-fur advocates have come a long way since the days of slinging red paint on the fluffy-clad fashion elite. Instead, they now count some key luxury
by
Alden Wicker
Movies
Glee
's Matthew Morrison Is "Outraged" Over Alleged ...
Update: Dirty Monkey Films Group has responded to allegations of animal abuse in a statement to Refinery29. "We feel sorry that we didn't do our best to
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
The Important Way This Beauty Brand Is Saving Shelter Animals
Update: When you smear on eye cream at the end of each night, you're probably not worried about helping anything other than your crow's feet or undereye
by
Kelsey Castañon
Pop Culture
Good News Joe Keery — There’s Now A Baby Sea Lion Named After You
The popularity of Stranger Things knows no bounds. Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a rescue center based in Laguna Beach, CA, just named its newest rescue
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
Yes, There's A Beauty Contest For Camels — & It's Rife ...
Awards-show season is in full swing in the United States, with Oscar nominees receiving their fateful phone calls yesterday and the biggest names in the
by
Rachel Krause
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted