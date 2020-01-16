The second book introduces Dolittle’s young human assistant Tommy Stubbins, who is played by Harry Collett in the 2020 film. Stubbins is around for most of Dolittle’s adventures and often narrates the books. In various books, Dolittle and his companions encounter adventures while abroad or are sent off on various quests. In one book, he translates a dog’s testimony in court to free his owner. In another he records animal alphabets, and sets up a post office system that animals can use to communicate with each other. In another book he meets a dog detective, and in another he starts an opera for birds.