Net-A-Porter & Gemfields Team Up With Elephant Conservationists On A Collection That Gives Back

The idea for Walk for Giants came to the nonprofit’s founder, Dr. Max Graham, during a trip to Kenya prior to the pandemic. While there, Dr. Graham walked the Ewaso Ng'iro river, the “lifeblood to Kenya’s second biggest elephant population, most of the wildlife in central Kenya, and many of the Kenyan people,” with former Stylebop fashion director Leila Yavari and supermodel Lena Perminova , as well as a number of other philanthropists and influential people, to show them the elephant migration route that the species has taken for nearly 60 years. During the four-day journey, questions arose about how the fashion industry could be of help to Space for Giants, and vice versa: “How do we connect this experience with the fashion industry to create a much broader audience for these issues? How can we help brands come on board and become more compelling to their customers, but through that process, give back?”