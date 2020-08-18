Net-A-Porter & Gemfields Team Up With Elephant Conservationists On A Collection That Gives Back

View this post on Instagram

LAUNCHING WALK FOR GIANTS We are thrilled to announce our latest initiative - Walk for Giants -presented by @spaceforgiants and @gemfields, supported by @netaporter. Walk for Giants is a movement, supported by fashion, to demand global action to protect nature forever. Today's kick-off includes the release of two exclusive capsule collections by both Gemfields and Net-a-Porter in support of the campaign. All proceeds from these capsule collections will provide critical support to protect Africa’s natural landscapes and their wildlife. The release of these capsule collections marks the launch of the Walk for Giants campaign which will culminate in an immersive conservation journey along an ancient elephant migration corridor, with some of the world’s most influential individuals, to raise awareness and funding for the protection of Africa’s iconic wildlife and the critical natural ecosystems they depend on. @gemfields @netaporter #walkforgiants #spaceforgiantsxgemfields #walkthewalk Photographer: @francescocarrozzini Creative Director: @riccardoruini Models: @selenaforrest @arizona_muse Hair: @laurentphilippon Make-up: @lilichoimakeup Stylist: @hels_broadfoot Location: @enasoit