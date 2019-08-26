The saying goes “people don’t rescue pets, pets rescue people.” For anyone who has chosen the route of adopting furry family members from shelters, this rings especially true with the added element of often heartbreaking origin stories that lead to happy endings.
Refinery29 and VCA’s new short comedic series Pet Friendly highlights true stories of rescued pets, their owners, and the charming VCA veterinarians who care for them.
VCA knows the amazing power a pet can bring to a family, that is why we are proud to partner and support with over 100 animal shelters so we can improve the lives of countless disadvantaged dogs, cats, and other pets. VCA provides affordable medical care to all shelter partners and every adopter receives a limited health guarantee and a certificate for a Free First Exam, so they can experience the exceptional care offered at VCA Animal Hospitals. Through VCA’s amazing shelter partnerships, we help over 250,000 pets find forever homes every year!
