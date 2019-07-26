Whitney Cummings’s Dog Adoption Story Will Make Your Heart Melt

"The VCA has saved many of my dog's lives and it's a brand that's important to me; they do adoption drives and they encourage rescue and adoption instead of buying through breeders. So when this kind of came across my desk, I knew someone was going to do it and I just wanted to make sure no animals were harmed in the making of it. Of course, I knew the VCA would be supportive and they would never allow that. I was excited to be able to work with animals on a TV set and have the people writing the check be supportive of not forcing the animal to do anything they didn't want to do. We got to do as many takes as we needed, we got to take breaks. We didn't use any abusive tactics. None of the animals were drugged and the animals weren't put in dangerous situations. That was really appealing to me and just in general, using it as a opportunity to spread the word about adoption and making a vet sexy and funny was kind of a no brainer."