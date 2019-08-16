“When I first saw Emmit, he was in such terrible condition that I don’t even know that he made it out to be offered to the public. I was at the shelter looking at a different dog. At shelters, the day the dogs are available are sometimes the day they could be euthanized, but I didn’t want to risk the dog being euthanized. There was a line up at the shelter, and I don’t know why, but as I was running by there was a dog in the back corner of the rolling cages and as I went by he caught my eye. On that moment on that day, he caught my eye. I stopped and looked. He was sad, shaking, and had a broken leg.