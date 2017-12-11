22 Purrfect Gifts For All The Cat Ladies In The House

Fashion currently has a thing with cats — and we're not just talking about Miu Miu. Creeping up in glitter at Gucci, dangling from the necks of the models at Loewe, making a statement on graphic T-shirts with laser beams shooting from their eyes at Marc Jacobs, being a Cat Lady in 2017 means your cool and chic and know how to freaking dress. Because over a year after Fashionista published a piece titled "Fashion's Obsession With Cats Is Never Going Away" and Vogue wrote one that proclaimed "The Feline Trend Is Here To Stay," our pants and our bags and even our earrings are still adorned with different iterations of our furry little friend. And for that we (as in us cat ladies) are forever grateful.
Since cat people are very specific people, they deserve a list of very specific gifts. Very specific gifts that cater to their love of cats, of course. Ahead, we've rounded up 22 pieces, from tiny stocking stuffers to over-the-top evening wear, all adorned with kittens. May the industry's obsession with cats never fade. (Sorry, dog people).