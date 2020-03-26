The Pure Positivity Of A Quarantine Dog

For dogs, too, this constant companionship has quickly become normal. But for all of us, it’s important to recognize that this is not how it’ll always be. “The way that we're all living our lives right now is temporary. Or, at least let's hope it is,” warns Tiffany of Animal Haven. “We’re living in this bubble where we’re constantly around our pets right now. You need to be upfront and honest to yourself and your rescue counselors about what your work lifestyle will likely be three or four months down the road.” Animal Haven is preparing for a future influx of returned and surrendered animals when some owners’ post-quarantine lives aren’t as conducive to having a dog, including those affected by the economic downturn. “When people are in dire financial straits, they have to make tough decisions. A lot of the time, the animals in the home are part of those decisions. Families can't get food on the table and feed the dog.”