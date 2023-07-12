All The Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals I’m Adding To Cart

ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Day 2023 is here, and it's time to start adding things to your cart (if you haven't already started!). You know the saying 'man's best friend'? Well, my dog, Chicken Nugget, is my best friend, and what kind of friend would I be if I didn't get her a few goodies from Prime Day, too?
Whether you are a new pet parent or have had your furry best friend for years, Prime Day has many products with great discounts — from reader favorites like the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover to lesser-known ones like the Diggs Groov Dog Training Toy. Our furry friends aren't cheap, so take advantage of a discount when you can.
Ahead, read about all the Amazon pet deals for Prime Day — they're the products that I'd personally purchase for my ride-or-die best friend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.