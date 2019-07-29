Exes Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston Reunite To Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog

Former spouses Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston proved its all love when they reunited to honor the loss of their beloved dog Dolly.
On Monday, Theroux shared the sad news that he and Aniston's "most loyal family member and protector" died this week via Instagram. According to Theroux's post, she was "surrounded by her entire family."
The photo slideshow included an older photo of Dolly, plus some ceremonial pictures which included Dolly covered in flowers and a blanket, with presumably Theroux and Aniston holding hands over her.
Theroux also included a quote from George Vest in the caption.
"The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death," he wrote.
Aniston's pal Courteney Cox expressed her sorrow: "We love you dolly," the Friends actress wrote in the Instagram comments.
"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time.
Aniston adopted Dolly before she and Theroux began dating. They adopted their dog Sophie together in 2012 and included Sophie and Dolly in their 2015 wedding ceremony.
Prior to adopting Dolly, Aniston was dog mom to Norman, who died in 2011. She even has a tattoo to commemorate the pup.
Theroux is a big dog lover, too, and adopted his dog Kuma last year. He honored Kuma's "furever home" anniversary on Instagram on June 9.
"Exactly one year ago, and thanks to a lot of incredibly dedicated people, this little girl finally stopped having to worry about anything," Theroux wrote of Kuma. "If you can adopt a shelter animal, I highly recommend it. It has made my life at LEAST a billion times better."
Justin Theroux really loves his dog Kuma, so I let the @maniacnetflix star gush about his little lady for 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/ynIE3Zwc0t— Netflix US (@netflix) October 9, 2018
Theroux and Aniston may no longer be together, but in the case of Dolly, family is forever.
