Hollywood bad boy Justin Theroux spoke publicly about his divorce from Jennifer Aniston for the first time since the couple announced their split in February, confirming it wasn’t the drama-filled event tabloids want it to be.
Theroux told the New York Times that the actors’ lifestyles eased the effects of divorce, saying that because the couple was so often apart for work while they were married, the split “doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half.”
He doubled down on the couple’s statement describing the two stars as best friends, and gave insight into the state of his current relationship with Aniston, saying, “It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”
Advertisement
The NYT profile underscores Theroux’s embrace of elite New York nightlife now that he’s single again, including run-ins with models in private sections of bars. As for whether he’s dating anyone now? Theroux knowingly dodges, while implying there might be someone — or multiple someones — in the picture, saying, “Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?”
Aniston and Theroux announced their split in February after being married for three years in a joint statement describing the decision as mutual and amicable.
Advertisement