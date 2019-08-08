Though it is much less important, there is also a plot in this movie, based on the 2008 best-selling novel by Garth Stein, also called The Art of Racing in the Rain. It's about an aspiring race car driver (Ventimiglia) who adopts a golden retriever puppy and names him Enzo, after Enzo Ferrari. This pup also gets to narrate the book, btw. After watching a documentary about Mongolian dogs, Enzo develops the belief that very good dogs get reincarnated as people, and lets this notion guide his life. He tries his best to be a very good boy, even when he gets jealous of his owner's new wife (Seyfried). This wife complicates matters further for Enzo by having a baby, and then by doing something else that we won't reveal right now because it is sort of a spoiler. Just know that it will make you cry.