Jasmine Sanders, AKA Golden Barbie, Wore H&M To Her First Met Gala

On the first Monday in May , Jasmine Sanders, or Golden Barbie , as she is known to her 2.8 million followers on Instagram, experienced a pretty big first. The 26-year-old model attended the Met Gala in a custom H&M gown, which is exciting because, as she tells Refinery29, it's a brand she has worked with for years. “I was so excited when I got the call that I almost cried!” she explains. “I had to calm down, take a few deep breaths and let everything sink in. It’s always been my dream to attend the Met Gala .”