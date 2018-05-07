Jasmine Sanders, AKA Golden Barbie, Wore H&M To Her First Met Gala

On the first Monday in May, Jasmine Sanders, or Golden Barbie, as she is known to her 2.8 million followers on Instagram, experienced a pretty big first. The 26-year-old model attended the Met Gala in a custom H&M gown, which is exciting because, as she tells Refinery29, it's a brand she has worked with for years. “I was so excited when I got the call that I almost cried!” she explains. “I had to calm down, take a few deep breaths and let everything sink in. It’s always been my dream to attend the Met Gala.”
But Sanders’ look for the red carpet is a departure from how fans have come to know her and her style. “Although I tend to go for more comfortable looks,” she says, “this night is all about the glam and the fashion, and it's really a time to shine!” For the evening, she wore a bronze lamé gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-high split. Here's hoping we'll see a version of this on the H&M racks come fall.
According to a press release, Sanders’ gown — as well as the dresses for H&M’s other guests, including Olivia Munn, Lili Reinhart, Alex Wek, and Kiersey Clemons — was inspired by the “ethereal glamour and serene creation,” and was designed by H&M’s in-house team.
“Designing these H&M looks for this year’s Met Gala has been an honor,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in a press release. “Each look has been entirely custom-made, focusing on rich detail and a modern take on red carpet glamour. We wanted each of our guests to feel both serene and effortless.” And to that we say: Amen.
