H&M’s New Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Made Of Pineapple & Orange Peel

H&M is one of the few mass retailers embracing the sustainable fashion movement, one kickass collection at a time. Since 2010, the Swedish brand's released a total of eight Conscious collections, with each year bringing forth a set of new initiatives. Despite still trying to wrap our heads around last year's mind-blowing creativity (clothing made of fishnets?), one glance at H&M's newest release and we can honestly say that it's so. much. better.
This morning, H&M launched their most sustainable Conscious collection yet. The 48-piece line is made from super innovative plant-based fabrics, from a silver jacket made from Piñatex (a.k.a. pineapple leather) to an off-shoulder blouse fashioned from orange peels.
"We’re thrilled to introduce new plant-based sustainable materials to create high-performing, beautiful and fashionable pieces that are statement-making yet so easy to wear,” H&M Creative Advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson said in a press release. But their commitment to sustainability doesn't stop at this one collection. According to Isak Roth, the brand's Global Sustainability Manager, H&M is using this range as a starting point for their long-term goal of using "only 100% recycled or other sustainably-sourced materials by 2030."
To celebrate this game-changing collection, H&M gathered a host of celebrities, influencers and press at a rustic locale in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles. Amongst the golden hour sunsets and sound bath performances were the likes of Alex Wek, Halima Aden, Dakota Fanning and Amber Valetta — all donning pieces from the aforementioned line.
Ahead, check out our favourite pieces from the new collection — available on HM.com now — and feel good knowing that for once, your purchase isn't totally screwing us over.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.