H&M’s Conscious Collection Features New Sustainable Materials

H&M is continuing its mission to deliver higher-end, eco-minded items you’ll actually want to put on your body. Each season, with its Conscious Exclusive collection, the retailer strives to push the boundaries of what we expect from sustainable fabrics.
Last spring, the Swedish company fulfilled all of our party dressing needs via Bionic yarn, and recycled glass, plastic, and polyester. “Getting [the collection] fashionable, getting it beautiful, getting it precious, but still making it as sustainable as possible is still a challenge I think, especially with embellishment and decorations," H&M's creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, told Refinery29 earlier last year. "But, we’ve taken big steps also — if you look at the [Conscious Exclusive collection] we first did six years ago, you can see the difference if you look at this one... You can actually see the progress, which is really nice. We keep on pushing.”
This time around, H&M really wants you to look and feel like a piece of art. Its latest Conscious Exclusive collection is inspired by the creative home of 19th/20th century Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson, a cottage with beautiful tapestries and paintings that the retailer interpreted into sustainably-made womenswear, shoes, and accessories. The offering uses recycled silver, as well as Econyl, a 100% regenerated fiber from fishnets and other nylon excess.
“The innovation behind sustainable materials never ceases to amaze," Johansson said in a press release. "Recycled silver is made from scrap metal with minimal environmental impact and Econyl is a 100% regenerated nylon fiber from nylon waste that support clean oceans. The way the materials feature in our Conscious Exclusive collection shows how the latest technology can be incorporated with time-honored techniques for spectacular results."
The Conscious Exclusive collection launches in selected H&M stores around the world, as well as online at hm.com, on April 19.
