H&M’s Conscious Collection Features New Sustainable Materials

Last spring, the Swedish company fulfilled all of our party dressing needs via Bionic yarn, and recycled glass, plastic, and polyester. “Getting [the collection] fashionable, getting it beautiful, getting it precious, but still making it as sustainable as possible is still a challenge I think, especially with embellishment and decorations," H&M's creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, told Refinery29 earlier last year . "But, we’ve taken big steps also — if you look at the [Conscious Exclusive collection] we first did six years ago, you can see the difference if you look at this one... You can actually see the progress, which is really nice. We keep on pushing.”