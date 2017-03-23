H&M's New Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here For All Your Party Dressing Needs

"Getting [the collection] fashionable, getting it beautiful, getting it precious, but still making it as sustainable as possible is still a challenge I think, especially with embellishment and decorations. But, we’ve taken big steps also — if you look at the [Conscious Exclusive collection] we first did six years ago, you can see the difference if you look at this one... You can actually see the progress, which is really nice. We keep on pushing," H&M's creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, told Refinery29 on a press trip earlier this year in Stockholm. Across H&M’s entire product offering, 26% of all pieces are now made from sustainable materials, and the goal is to increase that proprortion each year. H&M has also set specific targets in every product range, such as 100% of its cotton to be sustainable by 2020. And, this drop is certainly a step in the right direction.