Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde With New Summery Highlights

When it comes to hair trends, Dakota Johnson is either 1) comfortably doing her own thing or 2) way ahead of the curve. Think about it: Have you ever seen her without her brown hair and fringe in the last five years? Not really. But in the case of her latest hair salon appointment, the Suspiria actress is going back to a colour she hasn't worn since 2013. Yep, Johnson has officially gone blonde.
To be clear, Johnson has been blonde before. Long before she was Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, she was blonde — like really blonde. But after being cast in the role as Steele, a character known for her mousy-brown hair, Johnson went brunette and never looked back — until now. On Thursday, she paid a visit to her regular salon, L.A. hot spot Mèche, where colourist Tracey Cunningham gave her some golden highlights for summer.
Unlike the subtle babylights the actress got two years ago, her new blonde highlights are bold, to say the least. While her base colour is relatively the same brunette as always, there's now blonde colour painting every strand from her temples down in an ombré effect. Turns out, not even she could resist the sun-kissed trend sweeping Hollywood right now. You can add her to the list of stars — including Miley Cyrus, Rachel Brosnahan, Lea Michele, and, dare we say it, Felicity Huffman — who have swapped their winter brunettes for blonde ahead of the summer solstice.
And while chocolate-brown glazes are also sweeping through Hollywood right now (we see you Mandy Moore and Emilia Clarke), thanks to Johnson, we're convinced it's time to break out the bleach and Olaplex.
We've reached out to Tracey Cunningham for more details and will update this story if we hear back.
