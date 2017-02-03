Dakota Johnson ranks at the top of Hollywood’s most-wanted list these days, thanks in no small part to her starring role in the Fifty Shades series. But the actress has been a red carpet regular since long before she was Anastasia Steele – as in, almost two decades longer. As the daughter of two actors, Dakota spent plenty of time in the spotlight growing up, which makes witnessing her beauty evolution especially fun. (And only a little bit disconcerting, now that she spends even more time acting out kinky sex on-screen.)
Now that Dakota’s a full-fledged celebrity, she’s got countless beauty hits under her belt. She’s proved that she can pull off dark brown hair just as well as bright blond, and bold orange lipstick just as well as none. Basically, she’s a red carpet pro – and we think we might have an inkling as to why. Practice makes perfect, after all.
Here, we’re taking a look back at the 27-year-old star’s many looks over the years. From one of her very first events to her most recent Fifty Shades Darker premiere, Dakota has always kept it cool.