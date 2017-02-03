Dakota Johnson ranks at the top of Hollywood’s most-wanted list these days, thanks in no small part to her starring role in the Fifty Shades series. But the actress has been a red carpet regular since long before she was Anastasia Steele – as in, almost two decades longer. As the daughter of two actors, Dakota spent plenty of time in the spotlight growing up, which makes witnessing her beauty evolution especially fun. (And only a little bit disconcerting, now that she spends even more time acting out kinky sex on-screen.)