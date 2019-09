In my eyes, Dakota Johnson will always be Anastasia Steele and Anastasia Steele will always be Dakota Johnson. I know, I know: No actor is exactly like the character they play IRL, but to me, Johnson is the protagonist of the Fifty Shades saga . So imagine my sadness when the actress grew out her Steele bangs once the trilogy wrapped filming the last year. Her hair, while obviously flawless, just wasn't the same.