Dakota Johnson Just Wore Everyone’s Favorite Lazy Girl Hairstyle To A Red Carpet

Whether you’re lounging on the couch in sweats or brunching in half of last night’s outfit, your Sunday hairstyle of choice is probably the same: A topknot. That's because when it comes to the weekend — or whenever you have some time off work — people aren't looking to get fancy. And the topknot works seamlessly on five-day-old hair and takes two seconds to do. Just ask Dakota Johnson. In the past, we might have categorized the style simply for lazy days, but the actress debuted a half-up take on the style this past weekend during a Fifty Shades Darker press tour. (The only difference is that she was walking up and down a red carpet, as opposed to the sidewalk.) And she looked like the ultimate cool-girl. Just take a look at the close up her hairstylist, Mark Townsend, posted to Instagram.
❤ #MarksEyeView ❤ @dakotajohnson for #ASCawards #halfuphalfdown #topknot by @marktownsend1 ❤ I sprayed @dove #DryShampoo For Volume on a flat brush and brushed through her freshly blown out hair to give it grip and long lasting fullness before pinning the top section into the topknot ❤️ And how about that GORGEOUS warm hair color by #MarieRobinson at #MarieRobinsonSalon #NYC #dakotajohnson #dovepartner #MarksMuses
With plenty of dry shampoo, a paddle brush, and some bobby pins, this classic lazy look just skyrocketed to red carpet status. We can dig that.
