Dakota Johnson Just Wore Everyone’s Favorite Lazy Girl Hairstyle To A Red Carpet

Whether you’re lounging on the couch in sweats or brunching in half of last night’s outfit, your Sunday hairstyle of choice is probably the same: A topknot . That's because when it comes to the weekend — or whenever you have some time off work — people aren't looking to get fancy. And the topknot works seamlessly on five-day-old hair and takes two seconds to do. Just ask Dakota Johnson. In the past, we might have categorized the style simply for lazy days, but the actress debuted a half-up take on the style this past weekend during a Fifty Shades Darker press tour. (The only difference is that she was walking up and down a red carpet, as opposed to the sidewalk.) And she looked like the ultimate cool-girl. Just take a look at the close up her hairstylist, Mark Townsend , posted to Instagram.