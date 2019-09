The Weird Thing I Did To Get John Mayer's Attention

Back in 2010, Mayer was on the cover of Rolling Stone, and he delivered one of the strangest interviews of all time . Weaved in between all the talk of masturbation habits and a Vegas woman named 'Dimples,' readers learned a fun fact: Mayer is really good at identifying scents — on women. Mid-interview, he paused to ask a passing group, “Excuse me, can I be rude and ask you a question? Is somebody here wearing Child?” And as luck would have it, one woman was, in fact, wearing Child. That is the unique blend of charm and douchebaggery that makes the man who he is. Some hate it. Some say, "Aw, that's Johnny boy for ya."