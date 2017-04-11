The Weird Thing I Did To Get John Mayer's Attention

Though my seats weren't front and center, I held out hope that Mayer would find me in the crowd. The potent notes of the exotic white flower and erotic essential oil blend would drift up to the stage and stop him mid-note. He'd pause, his cover of “Free Fallin’” would come to a halt, the crowd would stop in confusion, the screaming would subside, and John would look out into the crowd to ask, as he had seven years earlier: “Is somebody here wearing Child?” I'd raise my arm and he'd wave me up to the stage, where a security guard would help me up. Forget "Free Fallin'" — he'd transition right into "Your Body Is a Wonderland."