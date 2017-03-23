The album was also an opportunity for Mayer to learn how to incorporate a culture into his art without appropriating it — a minefield that many of his peers have failed to navigate. The music video for "Still Feel Like Your Man" features elements of Japanese life and culture, including a geisha and people in giant panda suits. “I think we were as sensitive as we could possibly be,” he insisted. “Part of cultural appropriation is blindness,” Mayer continued. “I’m on the right side of the line because it’s an idea for the video that has a very multiethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person.” No whitewashing is always a good sign; we'll see how successful his efforts to avoid appropriating are upon the video's release. “Do I think that someone is going to tweet that this is cultural appropriation? Yes,” he added. “It’s going to be interesting to see.” As is everything an apparently reformed Mr. Mayer does next.