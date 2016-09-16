There Really Is A Celebrity Dating App — Here's Who's On It

This is news that shouldn't surprise us in the least, and yet we can't look away. John Mayer is reportedly on Raya, the super-exclusive online dating app that's been attracting celebs and people in "creative industries" for the past year.
"His profile is a slide show of photos set to a Neil Young song," another Raya user told Us Weekly. That's one way to get over Katy Perry.
For those of you who aren't already in this elite dating pool, Raya is a Tinder-like app that uses a committee to select its users based on their Instagram influence, among other factors. Once they're determined to be the right sort of people, they can create their profile — a slideshow set to music that links to their Instagram.
Though the whole point of the app is to keep members' activities private, reports of which celebrities are using it have leaked out. We're not among its chosen few, so for this rather eclectic list, we're just going by what we've read in the pages of Us, New York, and Nylon (the latter of which claims to have verified its extensive list). A warning: Some of the people here are supposed to be in serious relationships now, so maybe this information is old, maybe it's wrong, or maybe this is scoop on Hollywood's open agreements?
