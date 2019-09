Ladies, John Mayer Is Single & Ready To Mingle

Mayer, who has dated Jennifer Love Hewitt, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry in the past, seemed genuinely excited at the prospect of getting back out there. His last relationship, with Perry, was rocky, to say the least. Their on-again, off-again status made headlines all the time and eventually, the two split. Perry went on to date Orlando Bloom (with whom she has since broken up ), and Mayer's been focused on releasing new music , touring, and giving full-page shout-outs in Billboard to his idols, the Grateful Dead.