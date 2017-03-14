Ladies, John Mayer Is Single & Ready To Mingle

Consider this a public service announcement. Guitar impresario and professional wandering minstrel John Mayer is single and ready for a relationship. E! reports that the playboy, whose dating history reads like an awards-show presenter lineup, made an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and told the late-night host that he's ready to hook up with some of those fish in the sea that we all hear about.
"I'm ready to roll. I'm more mature than I've ever been," Mayer told Cohen. "The stage is set, but I'm excited for a meet-cute at some point. I'm single and I'm excited about the future."
Mayer, who has dated Jennifer Love Hewitt, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry in the past, seemed genuinely excited at the prospect of getting back out there. His last relationship, with Perry, was rocky, to say the least. Their on-again, off-again status made headlines all the time and eventually, the two split. Perry went on to date Orlando Bloom (with whom she has since broken up), and Mayer's been focused on releasing new music, touring, and giving full-page shout-outs in Billboard to his idols, the Grateful Dead.
In his segment with Cohen, Mayer also took some time out to compliment the host on his place in the gay pantheon. Since he's been single, Mayer added that he's been hanging out with Cohen and that the two have been going to gay bars together.
"I can dig it. I can get into it," he said of the experience. "Andy — you guys must know — Andy is the hottest thing going. When you walk in a gay club with Andy Cohen, he is the Beyoncé of that club. He is unbelievable. I've seen celebrity and I've seen pull and I've seen clout, but you have not seen anything like Andy Cohen walking in."
