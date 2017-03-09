Now, I'm not saying I want to smell like the cast. What I want to smell like is that lifestyle. Money (old, preferably). Pink wine. Bronzing oil. Ocean spray. The 5 pm hour. And all of that is exactly what this new fragrance smells like. The name — Linen Rose — is a bit deceiving, though; it leads you to expect the nice-but-bland combo of fresh laundry and flowers. What you get is something much sexier: a whole lot of rose accords, lemons and oranges, warm amber and vanilla, tropical coconut water and ylang ylang.